People like you are misguiding the youth, not me: Uorfi Javed calls out Chetan Bhagat

At an event recently, author Chetan Bhagat gave an example of how and why Uorfi Javed’s sensational photos and reels are grabbing attention online.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: At an event recently, author Chetan Bhagat talked about how youth today are addicted to phones. He also gave an example of how and why Uorfi Javed’s sensational photos and reels are grabbing attention online.

Drawing a comparison between soldiers fighting in Kargil and others, he made a derogatory remark about young men of the country. “Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (sic).” (On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets)

Lashing out at his comments, Javed shared a series of articles and leaked WhatsApp messages of Chetan Bhagat from the #MeToo movement.

“Guys, let’s not forget how so many women accused him during the MeToo case,” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of a Twitter interaction.

She later shared leaked WhatsApp messages and asked people to stop promoting rape culture. “Blaming women’s clothes for the behavior of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault(sic).”

Chetan Bhagat reacted to the allegations and said that his comments were taken out of context. “I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that’s not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said, and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, the award-winning author’s name trended on Twitter with people calling him out for stigmatising sexual desires, and masturbation. Some also asked when he was coming out with his new book, ‘Half-Age Girlfriend’.

Reacting to this, “Havenever spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career(sic),” he said in his defence.