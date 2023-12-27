People without ration cards can also apply for the six-guarantees: CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed his government's unwavering dedication to fulfilling the six pledges made during the elections, emphasizing a wholehearted commitment to delivering the promised benefits of ongoing schemes to all eligible individuals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Stating that his government was committed to implement the six guarantees promised by his party during the polls in letter and spirit, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured that all the eligible persons would be provided the benefits of the schemes being implemented by his government.

“There should not be any confusion in the minds of the people. Every eligible person will get the benefits of the six guarantees. There is no need to panic. People without ration card too can apply. Those who failed to submit applications during the Praja Palana programme will be provided an opportunity to do so later,”he assured. The programme will be held from December 28 to January 6 in all the villages and wards across the State to receive grievances and applications from the people.

The Chief Minister, who along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Forest Minister Konda Sureka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, launched the Praja Palana Applications, Logo and other materials at Secretariat on Wednesday, said the entire exercise of the Praja Palana was to take the government to the door steps of the people. “Instead of people going to the government, the government was going to the people to find out their needs and resolve their issues,”he said.

Giving details about the Praja Palana programme, the Chief Minister said sufficient counters would be opened in the villages to collect applications and separate counters would be set up for women. Every mandal would be divided into two parts, one to be headed by an MRO and the other by an MPTO. “Each officer would visit two villages in one day. In villages where there are more people, more counters will be opened. Those who can’t apply at Grama Sabha can apply at Panchayats also. This will be a continuous process and won’t stop on January 6,” he said.

Separate counters would be made available for the people who prefer to submit grievances other than submitting the Praja Palana application form, he said, adding that those without ration cards could also apply for the five-guarantees and they could apply for new ration cards at the separate counters provided by the government, he said, adding that the applications could be submitted even in the Gram Panchayat offices and those would failed to submit the application during the week long period could submit it in the MPDO and MRO offices on a later date.

Stating that the entire exercise was to know about the exact number of beneficiaries to be covered under various schemes.”Until the government has the exact figures of the beneficiaries how can it provide benefits to them. Through the applications submitted by the people we will be knowing for which scheme what has to be done,”he said.

Commenting on the ongoing Praja Vani programme being held every Tuesday and Friday at the Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, he said so far over 24,000 applications have been received and they were being directed to the department concerned.

Government already laid down a process of digitalising the grievances received at the Praja Bhavan by giving them a docket number and sending received messages to the applicant. “A tracking system was put in place as we need to know where the application reached and what was the action taken,” Chief Minister said. Once the government receive the applications it would have 100 days to fulfil the aspirations of the people, he said.

To submit applications at the Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan people were coming from faraway places and facing various kinds of difficulties, hence his government decided to go to the people to collect the applications through Praja Palana programme, he said