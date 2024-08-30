PETA India launches eye-catching billboards in Hyderabad for World Day to End Speciesism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: Marking World Day for the End of Speciesism on August 31, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has launched a striking campaign in Hyderabad, featuring impactful messages on the city’s billboards.

This campaign, which extends to other major cities in India also, seeks to confront and reject speciesism—the notion that human beings are superior to other species and, therefore, have the right to exploit them.

Displayed on Bhoiguda Road, Railway Officer Colony, the billboards convey a message urging the public to ‘live vegan’ with the message, ‘Every Animal Is Someone.’

Dr. Kiran Ahuja, PETA India’s Manager of Vegan Projects, says, “Goats, chickens, buffaloes, and all other animals feel fear, pain, and joy and form friendships. They do not want to be cut up and eaten any more than any human does.”

The campaign is designed to inspire compassion and a shift towards a vegan lifestyle, urging people to leave animals off their plates and adopt a more ethical approach to food.

As PETA India reveals in its video exposé “Glass Walls”, the footage reveals the cruel conditions faced by animals in various industries, including overcrowded transport conditions for cows and buffaloes, inhumane practices in fishing and egg production, and the neglect of male calves in dairy farming.

With its billboards, PETA India’s campaign invited Hyderabadis to reconsider their dietary choices and embrace a more compassionate way of living.