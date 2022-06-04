| Peta India Puts Up Banners In Hyderabad Saying Go Vegan Or We All Die

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:55 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of World Environment Day on Sunday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is placing billboards in Hyderabad with a message to go vegan in order to save the planet.

“Our planet is in danger because the meat, egg, and dairy industries bulldoze precious forests to make way for the animals they use and kill and the crops to feed them while spewing greenhouse gasses that worsen the climate catastrophe,” says PETA India Senior Campaigns Coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi adding that billboards urge people to save animals and the Earth by embracing vegan eating.

The billboard in Hyderabad is located opposite Bharat Petroleum station at Jubilee Hills Check Post road. Similar billboards have been erected in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Lucknow.

PETA India says that according to some estimates, the industrial breeding, rearing, and slaughter of animals is responsible for more climate catastrophe – causing greenhouse gas emissions than all the world’s transportation systems combined.

Researchers at the University of Oxford found that cutting out meat and dairy can reduce an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent.

In addition to helping combat the climate catastrophe, vegan meals spare animals immense suffering. In today’s global meat, egg, and dairy industries, tens of billions of animals are raised in severe confinement every year. In India, chickens’ throats are cut while they’re still conscious, cows are forcibly separated from their beloved calves so that humans can steal the milk meant for them, piglets are castrated without painkillers, and fish are cut open while they’re still alive.

