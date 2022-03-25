| Petrol Prices Go Up Again Costs Rs 113 61 In Hyderabad On Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:59 AM, Tue - 29 March 22

Hyderabad: Fuel prices were hiked across the country for the seventh time in eight days on Tuesday.

The price of petrol in Hyderabad went up by 90 paise, to Rs.113.61.

The price of diesel in the city went up by 77 paise per litre on Tuesday.

The hikes, coming for the seventh time in eight days after a record 137-day hiatus in the daily dynamic pricing system, will continue for a few more weeks, dealers here said, adding that the Russian-Ukrainian crisis impact remained the foremost reason which could keep the prices going up again.

