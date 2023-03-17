Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi Review: Good in parts but fails to impress as a whole

Hyderabad: Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, Phalana Abbyi Phalana Ammayi comes as a third-time collaboration of the director with actor Naga Shaurya after ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’ and ‘Jyo Achyutananda’ – both feel-good rom-coms.

So, when yet another film comes from the Avasarala stable, audiences are bound to have high expectations. Unfortunately, this time around, the director fails to deliver as promised.

The title of the movie did raise a lot of curiosity and excitement before the film’s release but the same couldn’t be sustained throughout, leading to disappointment. The film’s story, which is kind of predictable, revolves around Sanjay (Naga Shaurya) and Anupama (Malvika Nair) at various stages of their life.

The movie begins in the UK where the duo goes to pursue higher education and it is obvious that all is not well. Then we are taken back a decade to their undergraduate days with a flashback story at the college campus and which keeps progressing up until the poignant moments in the UK.

It could have been a cute rom-com that tugs at the viewers’ heartstrings but for its very slow pace which makes the audience lose interest in the story midway. What works for the movie is the effort to underscore the message that true love triumphs all odds and other relationships that come and go in between. A good point made there, albeit ineffectively.

The lead pair looks good together and exhibit great chemistry on-screen. Naga Shaurya proves that he’s a bankable star when it comes to the rom-com genre. Malvika Nair also proves that she is the perfect choice for the role. Her large emotive eyes do a lot of talking through the film and she moves through the story with ease and the necessary emphasis.

Srinivas Avasarala’s earlier films make it obvious that the director excels more in writing and in screenplay, than at telling compelling stories. While most of the scenes are relatable, and the tension is kept genuine and natural, while adhering to the main theme. Nonetheless, the most dramatic scenes fall short of having the desired impact.

They lack the emotional weight required to advance the situation.

On the whole, the film succeeds in parts but the lacklustre drama prevents it from becoming a memorable watch.