Naga Shaurya to cast in a high-budget film

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:57 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu star Naga Shaurya will collaborate with debut director SS Arunachalam for an action entertainer. Vaishnavi Films will produce the film, which will be the actor’s first high-budget project.

NS24 will also have high technical standards. As a result, the film’s producers enlisted the services of renowned technicians. Harris Jayaraj, a popular music director, returns to Telugu cinema with this film. The camera will be cranked by Vetri Palanisamy.

The yet-to-be-titled film’s regular shoot will begin soon. Shaurya took to his Instagram and wrote, “You gotta fight for it every single day! Here’s the beginning of an Action Extravaganza #NS24 Happy to be collaborated with @vaishnavifilmsofficial for their #ProductionNo1 & My Director @Arunachala_ss Produced by #SrinivasaRao, #VijayKumar & Dr.#AshokKumar(sic).”