Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’s shoot progresses across picturesque locations in London

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

There’s always curiosity among audiences, fraternity and trade circles when actors and directors with a successful track record reunite for a new film. Eminent production house People Media Factory is joining hands with another new banner, Dasari Productions, for an exciting new project titled ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’.

The film brings back Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair together after their hit collaboration ‘Kalyana Vaibhogame’.

Actor, writer and director Srinivas Avasarala, who associated with Naga Shaurya for quality films like ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’, and ‘Jyo Achyutananda’ in the past, is wielding the megaphone for ‘Phalana Abbayi Phana Ammayi’. There’s immense buzz and excitement all around that credible names like Naga Shaurya, Malavika Nair and Srinivas Avasarala are collaborating once again to tell another refreshing story.

‘Phalana Abbayi Phana Ammayi’ is currently being shot across picturesque locations in London. Apart from the lead pair, a bulk of the supporting cast too will take part in the schedule. “We’re happy to team up with such a talented cast, crew who’ve proved their worth in the past,” said producers TG Vishwa Prasad, Dasari Padmaja and co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla.