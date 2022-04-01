Pharm.D student falls off hostel building, dies in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hanamkonda: A Pharm.D student of Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU) has reportedly fallen off the third floor of the hostel building on the varsity campus at Kishanpura here on Friday and died.

The deceased was Rabi Ul Amin Khan, son of Khairul Basar Khan of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. He was studying the first year of the Pharm.D. It is said that he had accidentally slipped from the building while talking on a cell phone. However, some student unions alleged that he had died of negligence of the management.

When contacted over phone, CDU VC Prof Gurrapu Damodar said, “There was no negligence on the part of the management in the incident. When he fell off, we rushed him to the nearby Seven Hills Hospital. We were advised to take him to the MGM Hospital where he was declared dead. We deeply mourn the unfortunate demise of Rabi Ul Amin Khan. The students have assembled on the lawns to pay condolences on the campus at 12.20 pm,” the VC said. He also added that they had informed the parents to come to Warangal and collect the body after the postmortem at the MGM Hospital. The Hanamkonda police have registered a case of suspicious death and began the probe.

