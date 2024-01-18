Pharma Conclave organised in Hyderabad

The conclave witnessed participation of over 100 key industry leaders, distinguished speakers, government officials, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

18 January 2024



Hyderabad: The Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with the Bulk Drugs Manufacturers’ Association of India (BDMAI) and the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh chapter organized a Pharma Conclave here on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech spoke about how Uttar Pradesh could emerge as a significant pharma center by focusing on clinical trials, intermediaries, and specialty chemicals.

Dr. VenkatJasti, Chairman & CEO of Suven Life Sciences Limited discussed the challenges in the pharma industry and emphasized on the importance of infrastructure, including common effluent treatment plants and maintaining ‘no habitat zones’ in proximity to these projects.

R K Agrawal, National president of BDMA, J Rajamouli, Chairman, Telangana State Board of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, VB Kamal Hassan Reddy, Director General of Drugs Control, Telangana and others participated in the conclave.