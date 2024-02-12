Phase-I of Telangana Superthermal Power Station completed; Unit-2 completes 72 hours trial operation

12 February 2024

Peddapalli: The Phase-I of Telangana Superthermal Power Station (2×800 MW) completed with Unit-2 (800 MW) has successfully completed its 72 hours trial operation. The trail operation, which was started on Thursday, was successfully completed at 11.02 am on Sunday. The unit produced more than 800 MW power.

With the completion of trail run, NTPC officials are contemplating to announce the commercial operation declaration (COD) of the unit within a few days. Executive Director Kedar Ranjan Pandu, who monitored the final stage of trial operation along with other officials, appreciated project officials for striving hard for the success of trial operation.

It may be recalled here that the Unit-1 (800 MW) of TSPS Phase-I has started commercial production in September, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the unit-I to the nation through virtual mode from Nizamabad on October 3, last year.

Established as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the 5×800 MW (4,000 MW) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85% of the energy generated there to Telangana. The Telangana Government has made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to allocate 100% of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the State, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.

Since ultra-supercritical technology is used, the plant has several environment-friendly fuel-efficient features with improved cycle efficiency of 42 per cent, a unified control system and control room, gas insulated sub-station, installation of roof-top solar panels on all plant buildings, highly concentration slurry disposal system for water conservation and flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) for SOX reduction.