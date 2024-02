Telangana govt raises upper age limit by 2 years for direct recruitment jobs

The government has decided to raise the maximum age limit from 44 years to 46 years to other than uniform services for a period of two years, the order read.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 12:23 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has increased the upper age limit by two years from 44 years to 46 years for the ensuing job recruitments. The orders have been issued on Monday.

The government has decided to raise the maximum age limit from 44 years to 46 years to other than uniform services for a period of two years, the order read.