PHC staff deliver baby in darkness after lightning cuts off power in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: Healthcare staff including the medical officer at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Chennuru, Khammam district, conducted a safe delivery and helped a woman deliver her baby even after lightning and thundershowers cut off the power supply abruptly.

Both mother and baby are doing fine after the incident, which saw the staff being taken aback after the heavy summer rains accompanied by lightning suddenly cut off the power supply to the Chennuru PHC. However, without losing heart, the PHC staff decided to go ahead with the delivery and made use of makeshift lights to help the woman give birth to her baby safely in a normal delivery, health officials said.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate the caregivers at PHC Chennuru and tweeted: “Despite odds, the healthcare workers including the medical officer Dr Lavanya created conditions for safe delivery. I must congratulate them for the quick response.”

ఉరుములు, మెరుపులతో కూడిన గాలి వాన ఆ తల్లి కాన్పు వేళ విద్యుత్ కు అంతరాయం కలిగించాయి. ప్రతికూల పరిస్థితుల్లో కూడా ఛార్జింగ్ లైట్ వెలుతురులో ప్రసవం చేసి పండంటి బిడ్డను ఆ తల్లి చేతిలో పెట్టారు మన వైద్యులు. ఖమ్మం జిల్లా, చెన్నూరు PHC వైద్యాధికారి లావణ్య, సిబ్బందికి నా అభినందనలు💐 pic.twitter.com/JuP3kup8fJ — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) April 27, 2022