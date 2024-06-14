Piaggio unveils Motoplex showroom in Hyderabad to retail Aprilia, Vespa, Moto Guzzi

The event also saw a display of the Aprilia, Vespa, and Moto Guzzi product range as well as a handover of the all-new Aprilia RS457 to the city’s proud owners. T

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 04:43 PM

Hyderabad: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd on Friday launched a Motoplex showroom in Hyderabad – Premier Automobiles. The premium showroom will offer acomplete range of the Aprilia portfolio, select Moto Guzzi portfolio, as well as the stylish Vespa scooters through a specially curated experience that informs and engages with audiences giving them an immersive brand experience.

The new Motoplex showroom was unveiled in the presence of Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President of 2-Wheeler Domestic Business (ICE), and Apoorva Saigal, Associate Vice President – 2-Wheeler Marketing and Corporate Communication of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

The event also saw a display of the Aprilia, Vespa, and Moto Guzzi product range as well as a handover of the all-new Aprilia RS457 to the city’s proud owners. The move marks a crucial step in enhancing Piaggio India’s 2-wheelersales and aftersales experience for customers in India.

With the launch of this flagship Motoplex showroom, Piaggio India aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, providing customers with not just premium products but also an unparalleled riding and ownership experience.

Speaking during the launch, Ajay Raghuvanshi, Executive Vice President of 2-Wheeler Domestic Business (ICE), Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to unveilourMotoplex showroom for Hyderabadand embark on a journey revolutionizing the motorcycle and scooter ownership experience for our clients.”

“It is one of our key markets that is more than ready to own and experience these premium brands,” he added.

“Launching a Motoplex showroom in Hyderabadis a testament to our commitment to expanding our footprint in India and providing an elevated ownership experience for motorcyclingand scooter enthusiasts,” said Apoorva Saigal, Associate Vice President – 2-Wheeler Marketing and Corporate Communication, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.