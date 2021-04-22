Pickkup sees traction amid pandemic

The last-mile delivery startup plans to raise funds to meet its expansion.

By | Published: 12:02 am 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based last-mile delivery startup Pickkup is strengthening collaborations with retail giants, e-commerce platforms as well as logistics service providers to offer its services across India, as it expands its presence to over 12 cities.

The company is planning to raise Rs 4 crore in the next 1-2 months and is in talks with angel investors and venture capital firms.

With the surge in demand for last-mile delivery services over the past year, the enterprise-focused company has witnessed rising demand for its services. With roughly 2-5 clients being added every month, Pickkup is now serving nearly 150 clients.

The company has recently added retail companies such as Future Retail, Vijetha Retail, and Happi Mobiles as well as logistics providers Shadowfax, Xpressbees, and Delhivery.

“With e-commerce orders surging in the post-Covid economy, we have witnessed a rising demand for efficient last-mile delivery services across multiple cities, including Tier II and III cities. We are expanding into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh along with Bengaluru and Chennai,” Hemanth Chandra, founder and CEO, Pickkup, told Telangana Today.

Pickkup will start operations in over 10 cities of Telangana and AP by April end, Additionally, it will launch its Bengaluru operations in this quarter. By the July-September quarter, the company will start undertaking deliveries in Chennai. The company also plans to enhance electric vehicle adoption in its fleet going beyond the current level of 10 per cent.

The company claims to have registered a 30-fold jump in delivery volumes and a 10-fold revenue growth over the past year. With a daily order run rate of 2,000, the company is witnessing a 30 per cent month-on-month volume growth. The company has a fleet of over 250 riders in Hyderabad catering to about 100 pin codes and is looking to add about 50 new riders across the new cities by April-end. Pickkup touched a revenue of Rs 1.3 crore this financial year. In March 2021, it completed over 55,000 deliveries.

When asked about the emerging segments, he said, “While retail and e-commerce are driving growth, online pharmacy orders are also surging. We are also seeing growth in the organic fruits and vegetable segment as well as fitness/subscription meals.”

Saying technology is fast evolving, Hemanth Chandra added, “We are building geospatial intelligence on our platform, which is changing how we can customize and ensure more rider-efficient delivery. We are also exploring drone-based deliveries and increased usage of electric vehicles to up to 40 per cent of our fleet from 10 per cent now. We are talking to electric vehicle maker Ather Energy.”

Earlier, lack of efficient last-mile delivery services has been a major pain area for enterprises particularly small businesses that are time and resource-strapped. Enterprises were pushed towards commission-driven platforms. This paucity had been felt strongly by enterprises across the country last year as Covid-19 gave a major push to digital services and online deliveries. Pickkup offered its technology platform to businesses to streamline their deliveries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .