Plan your trips with long weekends in 2024

With 15 long weekends, the year offers an ideal opportunity to break free from the daily grind and rejuvenate.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 11:37 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

As we step into 2024, travel enthusiasts and holidaymakers have reason to rejoice! With 15 long weekends, the year offers an ideal opportunity to break free from the daily grind and rejuvenate. As you plan your adventures, mark these dates on your calendar for a year filled with exploration, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences.

January 2024: A festive kickstart

The year starts with a bang as the first month of the year offers two extended weekends. January 13, the second Saturday, is followed by holidays on January 14 and 15 for Bhogi and Pongal. Another long weekend occurs in the month when Republic Day falls on a Friday, followed by the fourth Saturday and Sunday.

March 2024: Holi and more

March ushers in three extended weekends. Commencing with Mahashivaratri celebrated on Friday, March 8, the weekend extends through Saturday and Sunday. Subsequently, after the fourth Saturday and Sunday, Holi graces Monday, March 25. Good Friday is observed on March 29, ensuing a weekend, providing ample time for relaxation and celebration.

April 2024: A blockbuster extravaganza

April is a delightful treat for vacationers. While Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday falls on April 5 (Friday), followed by Ugadi on April 9 (Tuesday), and Eid-ul-Fitr on April 11. The following day of Eid-ul-Fitr on April 12 is also declared a holiday. If you can manage a leave on April 8 and 10, you’ll find yourself basking in a blockbuster weekend from April 8 to 12 – an ideal opportunity for an extended getaway.

May 2024: A four-day vacation

With Buddha Purnima on May 23 (Thursday), extend the calm by taking a day off on May 24 (Friday) for a tranquil long weekend getaway.

June 2024: Potential long weekend

If Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) falls on June 17 (Monday), the month could have one long weekend.

August 2024: Extended celebrations

With Independence Day falling on Thursday, extend the celebration by taking a leave on Friday, leading into the weekend. August 19 is a holiday marking Raksha Bandhan, paving a way for a five-day vacation. Additionally, Janmashthami on August 26 (Monday), followed by a weekend, offers a threeday weekend.

September 2024: A leisurely 3-day weekend

Followed by a weekend, Milad-un-Nabi occurs on September 16 (Monday). Utilise this leisurely weekend to rejuvenate.

October 2024: Festive extravaganza

October promises an extended vacation with Maha Navami on October 11 (Friday), Dasara on October 12 (Saturday), and October 13 (Sunday). With strategic leave planning on either Thursday or Monday (or both), you can relish a glorious five-day vacation. Diwali is on October 31 (Thursday), and if you opt to take Friday off, you can enjoy a four-day vacation.

November 2024: Relish a blissful weekend

In November, there is a single extended weekend with Guru Nanak Jayanti occurring on November 11 (Friday), followed by Saturday and Sunday.

December 2024: A Merry Christmas treat

Followed by a weekend, December 25 (Monday) marks the Christmas holiday, and the celebration continues with Boxing Day on December 26 (Tuesday).