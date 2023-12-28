Hyderabad weekend guide: Laughter, creativity, and cinematic farewell to 2023

For those who do not like large crowds and seeking an intimate and peaceful experience, here’s a curated guide to unique events in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Escape the hustle and bustle of traditional New Year’s celebrations and bring in 2024 with tranquillity and joy. For those who do not like large crowds and seeking an intimate and peaceful experience, here’s a curated guide to unique events in Hyderabad.

Saikiran’s Pure Veg jokes:

Step into the new year with a bunch of laughs with Saikiran Rayaprolu’s insightful reflections on his childhood experiences. Brace yourself for a collection of clean jokes, ensuring a lighthearted and enjoyable start to the year.

When: December 31, 11 am

Where: Aromale café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Open Mic + Pizza Party:

Usher in the New Year with style as you indulge in the night filled with laughter, music, poetry, story-telling and creativity. Delve into unique games, a pizza paradise, a family-friendly atmosphere, and a lively countdown to midnight!

When: December 31, 8 pm onwards

Where: Redbrick offices, Knowledge City

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Sip & Paint Party:

As we bid goodbye to 2023, unwind on your weekend at this fun painting workshop while you sip on your favourite cocktail.

When: December 30, 3.30 pm onwards

Where: Over the Moon Brew, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Mandala Art Meditation:

Begin the New Year by setting out on a journey of self-discovery through ‘Mandala Art Meditation.’ This unique experience combines the healing art of mandalas with guided meditation, offering a tranquil environment for creative expression.

When: December 30, 4 pm onwards

Where: The Grind café, Panjagutta

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

SCC Picnic Cinema:

As the year comes to an end, gather with your loved ones for the ultimate screening under the stars, immersed in a charming setting. The featured movie will be ‘The Hangover Part 1.’

When: December 30, 7.30 pm onwards

Where: Ongolf Brewery, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Book My Show