Planning weekend trips this monsoon? Then this news is for you!

By PTI Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:05 AM

Pune: The Pune district administration has issued guidelines for tourists in view of the monsoon, following the death of a woman and four children after being swept away at a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala.

Collector Suhas Divase on Monday instructed authorities to conduct a survey to identify potential hazards and ensure necessary measures for the safety of tourists visiting Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha and Ambegaon areas, which are located in the Western Ghats, an official said.

“Divase instructed district officials to visit picnic spots such as rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts and forests areas and ensure the safety measures. He directed to demarcate prohibited areas by installing warning boards. The places which are disaster-prone and where the safety measures cannot be taken must be shut for tourists,” he said.

A large number of people come to Bhushi, Pavana dam areas, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej and Tamhini Ghat during the monsoon.

“Agencies like revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations and PWD should deploy divers, rescue boats, life guards, life jackets at water bodies which are frequented by tourists. Divase also asked the district administration to rope in NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers and locals,” the official said. Visitors will not be allowed at such spots in forests after 6 pm, Divase said.