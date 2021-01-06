Plant to generate power from biowaste soon: Niranjan Reddy

A high-level committee from TS will visit the units generating power from fruit and vegetable waste in AP and Indore in MP for a detailed study

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said that necessary steps would be taken to generate power from fruit and vegetable waste.

A high-level committee from Telangana State will visit the units generating power from fruit and vegetable waste in Andhra Pradesh and Indore in Madhya Pradesh for a detailed study. With the help of Mahindra Company, the Andhra Pradesh government has already established such units, he said.

The Minister, who was speaking at the board meeting of TS Agros Industries Development Corporation here, said the State government would take a decision on setting up such units after getting a report from the committee. The Agriculture department will encourage farmers to cultivate vegetables, he added.

He said encouragement would be given to farmers to take up modern agriculture practices since they were sustaining losses because of traditional farming. Necessary technical assistance would be given to farmers to reap more benefits, the Minister said, adding that the State government was giving priority to agriculture and its allied fields.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .