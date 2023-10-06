Plastic surgery kills actress Jacqueline Carrieri

A big name in Latin American cinema, the news of the model-actress, who died in California, came as a shock to her fans.

By IANS Updated On - 01:56 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Photo: Twitter

Los Angeles: Former Argentine beauty queen and actress Jacqueline Carrieri died due to cosmetic surgery in a hospital at the age of 48. A big name in Latin American cinema, the news of the model-actress, who died in California, came as a shock to her fans.

The cause of her death was revealed to be a blood clot that formed during the intervention process. This led to several medical complications which eventually formed the clot leading to her tragic passing. Her children Chloe and Julian were right by her side when she breathed her last according to the reports of Argentine media.

The news of the death of the actress and beauty queen was announced through the social networks of San Rafael Vendimia, as per the Daily Mail.

Jacqueline had been crowned queen of her district and also came runner-up at a beauty pageant at San Rafael en Vendimia grape harvest festival in Argentina in 1996.

A post on her Instagram page reads: “Today we want to inform our followers of sad news: Jaqueline Carrieri, who was queen of the Punta del Agua district and Departmental Viceroy in 1996, has passed away. From Reinas de San Rafael we want to send our condolences to family and friends in this difficult moment.”

An official statement was also issued on October 2 which read: “Jaquelin Carrieri has passed away.”

It added: “She was a woman of great talent, an actress in one of our department’s plays that was being performed at the Roma Theatre until just a few days ago. Jaquelin also owned a high-end fashion store called Jaquelin Carrieri Boutique, which unfortunately had to close its doors during the pandemic.”

Continuing, the statement read: “She was well known for dressing the San Rafael pageant queens for many years, making their dresses shine during the Carrusel Vendimial parades.

“In her youth, she was also Deputy Queen of the San Rafael en Vendimia festival. She passed away in Los Angeles, California, due to a stroke that may have been caused by cosmetic surgery.”

Complications due to cosmetic surgeries are common among celebrities. Usually done to keep their youthful appearance amid growing age or to amplify their looks, an excess of cosmetic surgery has led to premature deaths across countries.

This is mostly due to the excess of chemicals used which either causes heart rate to suddenly drop, or results in suffocation, chest pains, clots and even hemorrhage.