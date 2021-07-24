Pleasant weather greets Hyderabad on Saturday

According to the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) by Telangana State Development Planning Society, the officials forecast that the city will continue to receive light to moderate showers

Hyderabad: With a few spells of rain at isolated places in the city on Friday, Hyderabad woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning.

According to the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) by Telangana State Development Planning Society, the officials forecast that the city will continue to receive light to moderate showers at isolated places for the next two to three days. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to be in the range of 30 to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be in the range of 20 to 22 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, several districts of Telangana are experiencing heavy downpours for the last few days. On Friday, Mosra, Nizamabad witnessed the highest rainfall in the state of 93.8 mm.

The officials at IMD have issued a Red alert for a few districts including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial. Other districts might also receive heavy to very rains in the next couple of days, accompanied with lightning and gusty wind.

