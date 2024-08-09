PM lauds Neeraj for clinching 2nd Olympic medal despite injury

Modi asked him not to dwell on missing the gold medal and said very few athletes have the distinction of winning two Olympic medals.

By PTI Published Date - 9 August 2024, 04:52 PM

Paris: Indias Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the silver medal in the mens javelin throw athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra for securing his second Olympic medal, despite battling an injury.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister also lauded Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, for her comments about Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal. Saroj Devi expressed happiness for Nadeem, describing him as “like her child”. Chopra told the prime minister he “could not push” for gold due to injury.

“You have achieved this feat despite your injury, which is incredible. It will surprise our younger generation. This spirit of doing something for the country drives us,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He said that he would like to discuss Chopra’s injury in detail to explore how best it can be managed going forward.

Chopra said he would continue to work hard and do better in the upcoming sporting events.

On Thursday, Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Games with a season’s best throw of 89.45m after Nadeem pulled off an Olympic record-breaking effort of 92.97m on Thursday night.

With the silver win, Chopra became only the third Indian and the first in track-and-field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

Elated over her son’s performance, Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi also expressed happiness for Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record to beat the Indian defending champion in Paris, saying that the latter is also like her “child”.