PM Modi condoles demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma

PM Modi had addressed the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan via video conference on June 26 this year.

By | Published: 12:23 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, who passed away in Thiruvalla on Sunday.

Remembering his address, PM Modi took to social media and shared his thoughts. “A few months ago, I had the honour of addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“His Grace the Most Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan was a remarkable personality who served humanity and worked hard to improve the lives the poor and downtrodden. He was blessed with an abundance of empathy and humility. His noble ideals will always be remembered. RIP,” PM Modi added.

A few months ago, I had the honour of addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. Here is what I had said during the occasion. https://t.co/yWIBFm7I0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020



Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan was 90 years old.