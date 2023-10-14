PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for win against Pakistan

Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead, wrote the Prime Minister on X.

By IANS Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win against Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

“A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead,” PM Modi posted on ‘X’. India crushed Pakistan by seven wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma top scored with 86 runs, as India surpassed the target of 191 runs with more than 19 overs to spare.

Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2023

Also Read CWC 2023: Rohit leads from the front as India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets