PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on Asia Cup win

"Well played Team India! Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup. Our players have shown remarkable skill through the tournament," he said on X.

By PTI Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian men’s cricket team on winning the Asia Cup.

Mohammed Siraj conjured a magical spell of seam and swing bowling with magnificent figures of 6 for 21 in Colombo as India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to lift the Asia Cup title after a gap of five years.

This was India’s eighth Asia Cup title and also their biggest victory in ODIs in terms of balls to spare (263 balls).