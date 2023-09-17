PM Modi: Advocate for local, transform it into global

Earlier on Sunday, Modi also inaugurated the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

By IANS Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been a votary of “vocal for local” on Sunday modified it by adding global to the motto.

Addressing the audience at the inauguration of the first phase of an international convention centre “YashoBhoomi” in the national capital, where he also launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Modi said: “Shouldn’t locally-made products reach the global markets? For this, you first have to be vocal for local, and then turn local into global. Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras, Deepavali, and a lot other festivals are going to come. I urge all citizens to buy local (products during this time).”

He said that it is the responsibility of the entire country to live up to the ‘vocal for local’ campaign, urging people to buy products, whether small or big, which have the tag of ‘Vishwakarma’ artisans.

The new metro station will have three subways — a 735-metre long subway connecting the station to the Exhibition halls, Convention centre, and Central Arena; another connecting the entry and exit across Dwarka Expressway, while the third one connecting the Metro station to the foyer of the future exhibition halls of Yashobhoomi.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km per hour, thereby reducing the travel time. The journey from ‘New Delhi’ to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will take about 21 minutes. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was also present on the occasion, said that Yashobhoomi is a proof of Prime Minister’s vision of ‘skill, speed and scale.

“Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi will promote trade, industry, export and employment,” Goyal added. He further said that Yashobhoomi will promote MSME sector, farmers and artisans and provide new opportunities and markets for them.