CM KCR wishes PM Modi on birthday

He wished that Modi is 'blessed with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years'.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 17 September 23
File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the latter’s birthday on Sunday. In his letter, the Chief Minister wished the Prime Minister a ‘Very Happy Birthday’ on behalf of the State government and the people of Telangana as well as personally.

