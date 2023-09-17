CM KCR wishes PM Modi on birthday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the latter’s birthday on Sunday. In his letter, the Chief Minister wished the Prime Minister a ‘Very Happy Birthday’ on behalf of the State government and the people of Telangana as well as personally.

He wished that Modi is ‘blessed with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years’.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi ji. In a letter addressed to Hon’ble PM, Hon’ble CM stated that “on behalf of Government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May the God bless you… pic.twitter.com/pzKiqSMflw — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 17, 2023