PM Modi congratulates Ireland’s new PM Simon Harris, awaits collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of the historical ties between the two countries.

By IANS
Published Date - 10 April 2024, 12:30 PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Simon Harris on becoming the youngest Prime Minister of Ireland and said that he looks forward to work together to further strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister said that he highly value the historical ties between the two countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, “Congratulations@SimonHarrisTD on becoming youngest ever Prime Minister of Ireland. Highly value our historical ties that are based on shared belief in democratic values. Looking forward to work together to further strengthen India- Ireland bilateral partnership.

Harris was formally appointed as Ireland’s prime minister on Tuesday.

Harris replaced Leo Varadkar who last month announced his resignation, citing “personal and political” reasons.

