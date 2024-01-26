PM Modi congratulates Padma awardees, hails their contributions

By ANI Updated On - 26 January 2024, 10:33 AM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated those who have been honoured with the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.

“Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors. May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work,” PM Modi posted on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his congratulations to the Padma awardees and said that these individuals have not only created brilliant examples for others to follow but also have elevated the pride of the nation with their service.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to the change makers of our society who have been selected for the Padma Awards for their distinguished contributions to different fields. PM Modi has rationalized the Padma Awards ceremony to make it a platform to appreciate individuals setting pioneering examples for social change,” Shah posted on X.

“The individuals conferred with the Padma Awards have not only created brilliant examples for others to follow but also have elevated the pride of the nation with their service,” he added.

Former Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, along with four other recipients, including the late social worker and founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak, was honoured with the country’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, on the eve of Republic Day.

Popular Indian actress Vyjayantimala Bali; actor, film producer, and former politician Konidela Chiranjeevi; and classical Bharata Natyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam have also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, Indian pop and playback singer Usha Uthup, former Supreme Court justice M Fathima Beevi (posthumous), and consultant in the department of cardiology Ashwin Balachand Mehta are among the 17 recipients who were given the third-highest honor–the Padma Bhushan.

Khalil Ahamad, Badrappan M, Kaluram Bamaniya, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Naseem Bano, and Ramlal Bareth are among the 110 recipients who have been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest honour.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shri Awards. 19 of the awardees were women, and the list also included two persons from the category of foreigners: NRI, PIO, OCI, and seven posthumous awardees.