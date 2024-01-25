Padma Awards 2024: Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi and Venkaiah Naidu get Padma Vibhushan

Legendary actress Vyjanthimala, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi were among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award for 2024

By IANS Updated On - 26 January 2024, 12:33 AM

Former Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi.

Sulabh Foundation founder-chairman Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumous) and artiste Padma Subrahmanyam were the other two recipients. Supreme Court’s first woman judge M Fathima Beevi (posthumous), actor Mithun Chakraborty, Foxconn chairman Young Liu, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup, and Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijaykanth (posthumous) were among the 22 recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

A total of 110 people were conferred the Padma Shri.