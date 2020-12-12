PM Modi extends birthday wishes to superstar Rajinikanth

“Dear Rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Tamil megastar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

Rajinikanth recently said that he would announce his new political party on December 31, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party later in the year.

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.