PM Modi extends greetings on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Thu - 11 August 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

“Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

“Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan,” Shah tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister while adding that Raksha Bandhan communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a large number of women of the state tied rakhi to the Chief Minister at his residence and Chief Sevak Sadan auditorium and wished him a long life.

“The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister. The festival communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood. Festivals are our identity. Festivals play an important role in maintaining the ancient culture,” he said.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers’ wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents.