PM Modi has sought to define G20 Summit around inclusion of Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to define the G20 Summit around "inclusion of the Global South".

By PTI Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to define the G20 Summit around “inclusion of the Global South” and AU joining the bloc signals a “very positive step” towards the reforms sought in the UNSC and various global multilateral financial institutions, a top South African official said on Saturday.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here, Vincent Magwenya also said there has been a lot of “positive development” with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict this year than it was last year.

“We have formalised peace process which has the support of all G20 members… The peace process is going to take time. (This is) the first real commitment to resolve this conflict peacefully. That development cannot be ignored,” said Magwenya, the spokesperson of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We still seek to find a text or a declaration that will reflect the positive sentiments of the Summit,” he said.

Shortly after, Modi announced that the G20 had adopted the New Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration after a consensus was reached among member states.

“Have just got the good news that due to the hard work of our teams and your cooperation, a consensus has been reached on the New Delhi G20 Leaders Summit Declaration,” Modi told the leaders while addressing the second session of the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

“It is my proposal that this G20 Declaration be adopted,” the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, Modi welcomed the African Union as the AU joined the bloc at the G20 Summit and took its position as the high chair of the influential grouping.

“We are very thankful and delighted about the leadership PM Modi has demonstrated,” Magwenya said when asked about India’s role in the inclusion of the AU in G20.

Modi has sought to “define this Summit around the inclusion of the Global South, smaller developing countries,” Magwenya said.

The inclusion also signals a “very positive step towards the kind of reforms we always advocated” with respect to the form of the UNSC, and various global multilateral financial institutions, he said.

On the steps being taken to find a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he added that seven African heads of states have embarked on “what we call the African Peace Initiative”.

“It has sought to focus on confidence building measures that will set both parties on a road to peace. It is a very complex process, this conflict is a very intractable conflict,” Magwenya said, adding it is a process that will take time.

“We are confident that this Summit will find some consensus on how it characterises the conflict, more importantly the support it will give to various peace initiatives that are currently underway,” he said before the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration was announced by Modi.

Asked about India taking the cause of the Global South, he said there has never been a dispute in terms of the need to have a collective voice of the Global South.

“India has done very well, not only in organising this Summit, but also in ensuring that it is lot more inclusive, compared to previous summits. It has invited Egypt, Mauritius… India has done tremendously well ensuring that there is great deal of inclusivity at this Summit and in future summits,” the official said.

He said the G20 Presidency next year will be with Brazil, and in 2025 with South Africa.

“A very firm foundation of inclusion and of ensuring voice of the Global South has been very well laid by India… We are going to continue to advocate for a fairer funding of ‘just transition’ which is aimed at decarbonising our economy and move into a carbon-free economy,” he said.