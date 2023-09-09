PM Modi announces adoption of G20 Leaders Summit Declaration

Prime Minister Modi, who is chairing the G20 sessions, congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus

By ANI Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his remarks during Session 1 on One Earth of the G20 Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva is also seen. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration and announced its adoption.

“I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible, he said.

The announcement of adoption of the declaration was welcomed with thumping of desks. In his opening remarks at the Summit, the Prime Minister said that the 21st century is a time that has the potential to give a new direction to the entire world.

It’s a time when years old challenges demand new solutions from us. Therefore, we must move forward by fulfilling all our responsibilities with a Human Centric approach, he said.