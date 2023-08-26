PM Modi in Bengaluru to meet ISRO scientists

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday to meet and congratulate the scientists of the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

After arriving at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) airport, Modi while addressing thousands of people gathered to welcome him, said that not only in India, but every individual in the world who believes in science and the future is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission with the same spirit.

“It is good to see the environment in Bengaluru at the dawn to celebrate the success of the science and achievement of the country. I witnessed similar kinds of pictures in Greece and Johannesburg. Every corner of the world not only Indians, people who believe in science, future of the humanity are celebrating the event with the same spirit,” the Prime Minister added.

Pointing at the huge gathering of people, Modi said: “You came so early, I couldn’t stop myself as I was away when Chandrayaan-3 mission turned successful. I had resolved, that when I come to India, I will first visit Bengaluru and congratulate the scientists.”

“This is not the time for the speech. I am eager to meet the scientists. I thank Bengaluru and its people for celebrating the success of the mission even at this moment. Children have also come for the celebration. This is the future of India,” he added.

Modi also thanked Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for making the requisite arrangements.

After raising the slogan of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, the Prime Minister also raised the slogans of “Jai Vigyaan’ Jai Anusandhan”.

Thousands of people gathered on either side of the road to welcome Prime Minister Modi. All of them held Indian tricolour and cheered for the Prime Minister.