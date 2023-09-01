PM Modi lauds UPI transactions crossing 10bn mark in August

By IANS Published Date - 03:52 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded UPI transactions crossing the 10 billion mark in August.

“This is exceptional news! It is a testament to the people of India embracing digital progress and a tribute to their skills. May this trend continue in the times to come,” the PM said in a comment on X (formerly Twitter).

He was responding to a tweet by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which said, “It’s 10 Billion+ transactions in August`23! Make seamless payments from your mobile in real-time with UPI.”

UPI transactions touched 10.58 billion in August, while the amount transacted during the month was Rs 15.76 lakh crore. There has been a 61 per cent year on year growth on transaction count, while in terms of transaction amount, there has been a 47 per cent year on year growth between August 2022 and August 2023.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payments in the country.