Drones banned in Dundigal in view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, in the order issued on Monday imposed the ban on use of such devices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:52 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against drones and any kind of flying machines under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in place for a radius of 2 km at Dundigal police station jurisdiction in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30.

The order said no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed in the surroundings of the Dundigal police limits.

The order would be in force for one day.