PM Modi offers full support to earthquake-hit Morocco

"Devastating Earthquake Claims 296 Lives in Morocco, Confirms Interior Ministry"

By PTI Published Date - 09:52 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco and said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to it in this difficult time.

A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday killed at least 296 people, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

Modi said on X, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”