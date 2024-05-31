PM Modi performs ‘Surya Arghya’ at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands.

By PTI Published Date - 31 May 2024, 11:51 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanyakumari, Friday.

Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his meditation exercise, on Friday performed ‘Surya Arghya’ during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here.

Modi carried out ‘Surya Arghya,’ a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands.

A short video clip, ‘Sunrise, Surya Arghya, Spirituality,’ posted by the BJP on its ‘X’ handle showed the PM pouring little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala).

The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, where incense sticks, in front of him, could be spotted burning slowly.

Modi also walked around the mandapam with his japa mala in his hands.

Photographs of Modi in meditating posture have been apparently clicked during different times and similar is the case of video clips.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1.