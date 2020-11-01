PM Modi praises Mizoram kid for her ‘Vande Mataram’ rendition

Esther Hnamte hails from Lunglei in southern Mizoram and warbled Vande Mataram in an attractive video clip.

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extolled a four-year-old girl in Mizoram for singing a contemporary version of the national song “Vande Mataram”.

Modi retweeted Esther Hnamte’s performance video which was first tweeted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. “Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition,” said Modi in his tweet on Saturday late night.

“Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram,” Zoramthanga had tweeted.

Esther hails from Lunglei in southern Mizoram and warbled Vande Mataram in an attractive video clip. Oscar award winning renowned Indian musician A.R. Rahman who had rendered the popular version of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Vande Mataram also praised Esther and tweeted her video with the caption, “When you are showered with cuteness and love. Esther (4 years)”

The little kid’s video has gone viral on social media with the full clip available of her performance in YouTube with the caption, “Dear brothers and sisters, Be proud that you are an Indian, it is a land of love, care and affection.”

“So lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle. Let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland inspite of the diversities…”

The cute girl’s YouTube channel has over 78,000 subscribers and till Sunday afternoon attracted 614,763 viewers after the the video was uploaded on October 25.

Incorporating traditional Mizo dances, Hnamte’s video has quite a few professional shots taken in different locations of the mountainous state in the northeast region.

Shots of picturesque hills, forest, fields and roads also taken by drone camera. In the 3.54 minute video, Hnamte in a white shirt and black skirt, with a ribbon pinned to the collar and holding an Indian national flag, carries the song written in pre-Independence era with all grace.