PM Modi recalls thoughts, ideals of Jesus Christ on Easter

By ANI Published: Published Date - 09:28 AM, Sun - 17 April 22

File Photo

New Delhi: Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Easter Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ that emphasised on social justice and compassion.

“Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society,” he said in his tweet.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion and said that Easter serves as an inspiration to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love.

“Easter greetings to everyone! An occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter inspires us to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love. May the teachings of Christ inspire all to work together for the betterment of entire humanity,” tweeted President Kovind today.

Easter is a holy Christian festival that celebrates Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was put on a cross and executed.

As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave, they found that the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the ‘Son of God’.

The day is celebrated with pomp and grandeur every year. Traditions like church visits, baking hot cross buns and decorating Easter eggs are symbolic of Christ’s death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb.

It always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

Spring equinox occurs when the Sun is exactly above the equator, thus making the day and night of equal lengths.

Traditions like baking hot cross buns and filling empty eggs are symbolic of Christ’s death on the cross and resurrection from the tomb.

On this occasion, people also exchange Easter baskets and special gifts with their loved ones.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .