| Pm Modi To Attend Graduation Programme Of Isb In Hyderabad

PM Modi to attend graduation programme of ISB in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:43 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business here on May 26.

Modi will also attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 and address the students of both the Hyderabad and Mohali campuses of ISB on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special

Cover. He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence, ISB dean Madan Pillutla said here on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .