PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train virtually on Jan 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would flag off Vande Bharat train virtually from Secunderabad station on January 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:01 AM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would flag off Vande Bharat train virtually from Secunderabad station on January 15.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy informed this through his Twitter handle. Prime Minister Modi was supposed to flag off the train on January 19, but it was postponed. Hours after the postponement, Kishan Reddy tweeted that PM would flag off the train virtually on January 15.

