PM Modi to launch multiple projects on Saturday

The Prime Minister will arrive at the Mamnoor Airstrip in a Air Force Helicopter from Hakimpet around 10:15 am and visit the famous Bhadrakali temple and after offering prayer, will proceed to the Arts and Science college ground around 11 am

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:27 AM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Saturday to lay the foundation for multiple development projects in Warangal.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Mamnoor Airstrip in a Air Force Helicopter from Hakimpet around 10:15 am and visit the famous Bhadrakali temple and after offering prayer, will proceed to the Arts and Science college ground around 11 am, where he will virtually lay foundation for several key infrastructure development projects, including four laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal Section of NH-563.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a four lane AC New Greenfield highway section on NH-163G (Mancherial -Warangal) from Narva to Puttapaka, a four lane AC New greenfield highway section on NH-163G (Mancherial -Warangal) from Puttapaka to Pangidipalle and a four lane AC New Greenfield highway section on NH-163G (Mancherial -Warangal) from Pangidipalle to Oorugonda.

He will also lay the foundation for a railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet and address a public meeting. He will depart for Hyderabad at 11.35 pm.