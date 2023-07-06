Traffic curbs imposed ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hanamkonda on Saturday

Commuters travelling from various routes have been advised to follow alternative paths to their destinations during the specified time frame of 4 am to 5 pm on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hanamkonda: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Hanamkonda on Saturday, traffic restrictions have been put in place by Warangal police. Commuters travelling from various routes have been advised to follow alternative paths to their destinations during the specified time frame of 4 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Motorists heading towards Hyderabad and Khammam from the Huzurabad side are required to take the Chintagattu Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Karunapuram route to reach Hyderabad. Similarly, vehicles en route to Khammam should opt for the Inavolu- Punnel road from Karunapuram. Those travelling to Hyderabad, Khammam, and Karimnagar areas from the Parkal and Mulugu routes are instructed to utilize the ORR and Karunapuram route, with Khammam-bound vehicles diverting through Inavolu and Punnel crossroad.

For vehicles departing from Narsampet areas and heading towards Hyderabad and Karimnagar, the designated route entails passing through Venkatrama Junction, Pochammamaidan Junction, Desaipet 80 Feet Road, Autonagar, Hanuman Junction, Peddamma Gadda, KUC Junction, and Chintagattu ORR. Meanwhile, vehicles originating from Wardhannapet routes and bound for Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Parkal, and Bhupalapally must take the Inavolu, Karunapuram, and ORR route, diverting from Punnel crossroad.

Authorities have urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during this period due to diversions and congestion in Warangal Tri-City.