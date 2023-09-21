| Pm Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi On Sept 23

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi on Sept 23

The Uttar Pradesh govt has spent Rs 121 crores on land acquisition for the construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Moreover, the BCCI will spend Rs 330 crores on the stadium's construction

By ANI Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on September 23.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spent Rs 121 crores on land acquisition for the construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Moreover, the BCCI will spend Rs 330 crores on the stadium’s construction.

“After Rudraksh International Convention Centre, a glimpse of Lord Shiva and the essence of Kashi will be seen in this stadium being built in Varanasi. Once completed, cricket fans of Purvanchal won’t have to travel far to watch international cricket matches anymore,” the release stated.

The stadium is being constructed at a cost of Rs 451 crores. The stadium will also boast essential infrastructure for international cricket.

Notably, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar are likely to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the stadium. This stadium will be ready in about 30 months near Ring Road in Ganjari village of Rajatalab area of Varanasi, it added.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi himself ensured regular inspections to ensure that all work was carried out correctly.

It is noteworthy that the UP government has given this land measuring 30.86 acres on long-term lease to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

On this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will build an international cricket stadium at a cost of Rs 330 crore.

“The stadium with a capacity of 30,000 spectators will have 7 pitches (practice and main wicket) and a state-of-the-art stadium to be constructed as per the rules of International Cricket Stadium. The stadium is likely to be ready by December 2025,” it added.

Moreover, the design will include patterns resembling bel leaves, and the structure will feature the shape of a damaru (a musical instrument associated with Lord Shiva).

There will be a spectator gallery resembling the stairs of Ganga Ghat. Prior to this, the Rudraksha International Convention Center was built in Kashi, which had the shape of a Shiva Lingam and included 108 Rudraksha beads, the release added.

Furthermore, many veteran players are expected to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Veteran players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, and other prominent cricketers are likely to be present in the foundation stone laying ceremony. The event will also have the presence of key figures from the BCCI, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah, it added.

After Kanpur and Lucknow, this will be Uttar Pradesh’s third international cricket stadium.