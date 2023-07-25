PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, Gujarat this week

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Sikar, Rajasthan.

By ANI Published Date - 02:48 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat over two days, Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday morning, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Sikar, Rajasthan, stated a release by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

He will also dedicate 1 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation while launching Urea Gold, a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur.

“The introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. This innovative fertiliser is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces consumption of fertiliser, and enhances crop quality,” the PMO release said.

During the programme, he will launch the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC empowers FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, online payment, Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer transactions, and encourages local value addition, catalysing growth of logistics in rural areas.

Also, the 14th instalment amount of about Rs 17,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

In boost to public health in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

Further, he will also inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur which will benefit the tribal population residing in these districts.

He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri in Jodhpur at the event.

Rajasthan is set to go to Assembly polls later this year.

After taking care of his scheduled engagements in Rajasthan, PM Modi will arrive at Rajkot, Gujarat where he will undertake a walkthrough of Rajkot International Airport. The greenfield airport has been developed in a total land area of more than 2,500 acres at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate various development projects at Race Course Ground in Rajkot while also inaugurating development projects worth over Rs 860 crore.

On Friday, he will inaugurate ‘SemiconIndia 2023’ at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. He will also address a gathering on the occasion.”The theme of the Conference is Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem”. It aims to bring together global leaders from industry, academia and research institutions.

It showcases India’s semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, the release added.

SemiconIndia 2023 will witness the participation of representatives of major companies such as Micron Technology, Applied Materials, Foxconn, SEMI, Cadence, AMD, among others.