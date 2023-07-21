PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela

As per the official release from PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to also address appointees during Rozgar Mela event.

By ANI Published Date - 02:06 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Saturday morning via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion, an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative, the release said.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel & Training and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.