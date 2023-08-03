| Pm Modi Will Lay The Foundation Stone For Renovation Of Two Railway Stations In Ayodhya

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for renovation of two railway stations in Ayodhya

The Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund Railway Stations will be renovated at a budget of around Rs 36 crores.

By PTI Published Date - 02:31 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund Railway Stations here on Sunday.

Faizabad Member of Parliament Lallu Singh said under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the Ministry of Railways has released Rs 20 crore and Rs 16 crore for the development of Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund Railway Stations.

He said the prime minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for the renovation of about two dozen railway stations, including Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund, under the AMRUT Scheme on August 6.