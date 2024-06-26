Poacher arrested in Khammam after posting videos of wild animals

Forest officials arrested and remanded a youth who was hunting wild animals in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 11:35 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Posting videos of hunted wild animals on social media platform Instagram has landed a youth in Khammam in jail.

Forest officials arrested and remanded a youth who was hunting wild animals in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Wednesday. The accused, Tammishetty Vamshi of Polepalli village in the mandal, was accused of killing wild animals such as monitor lizard, rabbits and wild cats. He used to post the videos of the animals on the social media apparently to attract prospective buyers.

Vamshi was arrested following a complaint by an animal activist working with the Stray Animal Foundation of India NGO, Adulapuram Goutham of Karimnagar. He lodged a complaint with the Khammam DFO about the activities of the accused and requested to take action against him after he found the hunter’s videos on social media.

Kusumanchi FRO Srinivas Rao told Telangana Today that the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and was produced before the district court for judicial remand.